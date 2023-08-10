Vishay's Optoelectronics Group Delivers a Vishay Green Optical Sensor

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Vishay Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., by the way of its Optoelectronics group, is delivering its VCNT2030, a surface mounted reflective optical sensor that measures 1.85 mm x 1.2 mm x 0.6 mm containing a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) and a silicon phototransistor. The sensor is ideal for industrial, computing, consumer, and mobility applications.

The source of the emanating light and the detector are found on the same plane. Utilizing the VCNT2030, users receive boosted output, increased sensing distance, higher current transfer ratio (CTR), and lower power consumption.

According to Vishay its VCNT2030, “offers excellent internal crosstalk suppression due to the VCSEL's narrow ± 17° emission angle, which also enables improved proximity performance behind cover glass.” Dependent on the amount of light produced by the VCSEL, the analog output signal at the phototransistor reflects off entities within the sensor's view while offering a solid 15 mm of sensing competence. There is a sensor detection range of 0.3 mm to 6 mm, 940 nm wavelength, and an output current of 2.5 mA.

Other Highlights:

Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3 (reflow soldering according to J-STD-020)

RoHS-Compliant

Halogen-Free

Vishay Green

