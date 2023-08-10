Embedded Computing Design

Vishay's Optoelectronics Group Delivers a Vishay Green Optical Sensor

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 10, 2023

News

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., by the way of its Optoelectronics group, is delivering its VCNT2030, a surface mounted reflective optical sensor that measures 1.85 mm x 1.2 mm x 0.6 mm containing a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) and a silicon phototransistor. The sensor is ideal for industrial, computing, consumer, and mobility applications.

The source of the emanating light and the detector are found on the same plane. Utilizing the VCNT2030, users receive boosted output, increased sensing distance, higher current transfer ratio (CTR), and lower power consumption.

According to Vishay its VCNT2030, “offers excellent internal crosstalk suppression due to the VCSEL's narrow ± 17° emission angle, which also enables improved proximity performance behind cover glass.” Dependent on the amount of light produced by the VCSEL, the analog output signal at the phototransistor reflects off entities within the sensor's view while offering a solid 15 mm of sensing competence. There is a sensor detection range of 0.3 mm to 6 mm, 940 nm wavelength, and an output current of 2.5 mA.

Other Highlights:

  • Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3 (reflow soldering according to J-STD-020)
  • RoHS-Compliant
  • Halogen-Free
  • Vishay Green

For more information, visit vishay.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
Processing
Analog & Power
Current Sensing Resistors
Littelfuse Launches New Current Sensing Resistor Family for Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets

August 4, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Budget Tools Review: Exploring I2C With the Digilent Analog Discovery 3

August 7, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Real Time Logic
Real Time Logic Reveals the Xedge32 Development Environment Integrating Lua into the ESP32

August 10, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Expanding Global Coverage & Streamlining IoT Deployments with LoRaWAN and Sigfox 0G

August 3, 2023

MORE