The Premier Event for Embedded Tech Solutions

Press Release

Embedded Technology Convention, the leading USA event for hardware, systems, tools and technology solutions for your business will launch at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 8th & 9th, 2022. This free event will comprise 5,000 visitors, 400 suppliers, and 100 seminars.

The Embedded Technology Convention will allow attendees to discover the latest developments and research in chip & sensor technology, embedded automotive systems, deep learning, artificial intelligence, embedded security, cloud connectivity and much more across this all-encompassing industry. Find the latest embedded tech solutions with over 400 leading suppliers and network with thousands of like minded professionals at this free event.

Save time and money by finding the best kind of software integration for your business when you follow our Technology Trail. The innovation & technology showcased will provide an excellent opportunity for embedded technology professionals to interact and connect with the industry’s global leaders and suppliers to discover more cost-effective ways in implementing new embedded technology, systems and solutions into their business model.

Share research, meet leading practitioners and advance the industry by visiting our Research Hub. Discover the latest developments and research in chip & sensor technology, embedded automotive systems, deep learning, AI, cloud connectivity and much more across this all-encompassing industry.

Join the audience at the panel session stage to hear the most ground-breaking solutions and technology on the market. Panel sessions will be hosted by some of the leading industry specific networks and will focus on topics specific to aerospace, automotive & transportation, 5G Networks and more!

Get access to unparalleled networking opportunities to discuss new ideas, business tips, and sourcing to advance business growth and venture forward with efficiency. The continual evolution of embedded technology and the expansion of the global market creates the opportunity for ambitious professionals to enter new embedded tech markets, upgrade their status in the industry, and develop lasting professional relationships among suppliers and service providers to take their embedded systems and technologies to the next level.

Our Keynote speaker line-up, Research Hub, Technology Trail and Networking opportunities are just a few of the incredible features being showcased at the Embedded Technology Convention. Register your free ticket now for all access to these amazing show features!

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3spewp2