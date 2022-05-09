CIA Protects Embedded Data Across Connected Devices

By Sasan Montaseri Founder ITTIA

ITTIA SDL Shields Data and Secures Development of Embedded Systems

What are the data management security threats in embedded systems? How does ITTIA address it?

Data management for embedded and enterprise systems ideally follow the same security threats. There are three main fundamentals or objectives which are referred as CIA:

Confidentiality: Who is authorized to write the data and access the data?

Integrity: Who is authorized to write or remove and delete the data?

Availability: Can the data management still perform under duress?

ITTIA’s Secure Embedded Data Management adds value as device data management becomes more relevant and valuable to a larger system.

CIA may also include operating systems, other software, and hardware components to be utilized in a complete system. Operating system security shields, real time operating system, or non-real time, must be designed in a way that when a system is under attack, it can act as the first defense.

What does ITTIA offer to address this type of vulnerability?

Confidentiality:

It is important to know what and who can read and write the data. For Confidentiality, ITTIA offers multiple capabilities. One to mention is the ability to authenticate, which means to trust and authorize whoever wants to access the data for read and write purposes, as well as many other various communication options within the database. Another important factor is to authenticate the embedded data so if an attack happens, the attackers cannot make sense of data.

Encryption is one of several strong defenses available for devices securing the database. Communication and encryption algorithms play important roles as data transformation cannot be easily reversed by unauthorized users. The Advanced Encryption Standard, AES, is a specification for the encryption of electronic data. AES has been adopted by the U.S. government and is now used worldwide. This algorithm is used to keep a significant number of communications safe. With ITTIA DB, support of AES was one of the earlier security guards that was designed for developers.

Integrity:

All communication to the data source must be authenticated such that only authorized nodes can write or modify the data. When it comes to IoT devices and embedded systems, there are several ways for authentication. Authentication by the operating system, authentication using SSL, and authentication by database. Authentication by database has multitier authentication and authorization. This family of modern, password-based, challenge–response authentication mechanisms, provides user authentication and make the device data management secure. Authentication prevents eavesdropping, unauthorized interception, and session high jacking.

Other device security dimensions available by ITTIA DB is Salted Challenge Response Authentication Mechanism or SCRAM. SCRAM is a password-based mutual authentication protocol designed to make an eavesdropping attack (i.e. man-in-the-middle) difficult.

Availability:

Availability relates to all security methods that exist to protect data. ITTIA security solutions for data management starts with the Security Development Life cycle (ITTIA SDL).

The validation is done in a way that data and data management are more resilient when an attack occurs, such as spoofing and SQL injection attacks. Meanwhile, ITTIA has built a quick response path so when there is an attack, it can immediately identify unsecure access, mitigate them as soon as possible, and get the embedded system up and running.

What are the top 3 embedded data management software cybersecurity vulnerabilities? How does ITTIA address it?

Tampering is the first item on our list that has an impact on the security of embedded data management. Tampering is the most prevalent way to disrupt data management services, and it includes things like SQL injection assaults. This is the process of sending SQL-like commands to the database. These work in the same way as proper commands, although they interfere with the system.

Spoofing is a different type of data source disablement. Spoofing is when an attacker impersonates the database or data source's owner and takes control. If all of the above fails, the last option is data access, which allows you to write and change data.

Various data management security methods can, of course, be available depending on the level of security requirements from different markets. Data security can no longer be addressed at the enterprise level as we design technologies for a connected world. A good example is healthcare, where medical devices store and manage personal patient information. These embedded systems keep track of crucial data. There must be a sufficient process in place to safeguard this sensitive information. These systems are getting more connected as the Internet of Things (IoT) age progresses, and they are becoming targets for cyber-attacks.

ITTIA is doing a number of things now to address the issues within embedded data management security. When it comes to SQL injection spoofing, it's all about validation and performing the right level of validation to ensure that ITTIA DB, Secure Embedded Data Management Solution, can withstand such an assault. Penetration testing, FOSS testing, simulating attackers and surprising behavior to ensure the database can withstand attacks is a fundamentally complicated operation that ITTIA performs on a regular basis.

It's all about authentication when it comes to spoofing. Authentication must be supported and well-known in an embedded data management solution. ITTIA employs TLS, HTTPS SSL encryption, and authentication for ITTIA DB to allow developers to fully authenticate the database.

When it comes to malicious access to data, it all boils down to adequate authentication, key storage, and data encryption. ITTIA DB provides all these features and makes it far more difficult for attackers to gain access to, and harm the data stored in embedded systems.

What is the biggest vulnerability for typical embedded systems to secure data? How does ITTIA address it?

This is like asking what someone’s favorite band is, which varies depending on any given mood. The same may be said for the use case in the technological realm. Confidentiality vulnerabilities, for example, are critical in healthcare and medical equipment because they are exceedingly disruptive, costly, and securing personal information remains critical for protection. User information is crucial in other use cases, such as automotive, but other data-related information, such as taking control of an autonomous car, is far more important.

Manufacturers of these embedded systems do not want unauthorized access to the vehicle's self-performance characteristics. Therefore, integrity is vital in this scenario. Subjectively, the most important factor is trusting those who allow access to areas where data management and communication are carried out.

This risk is addressed by ITTIA's use of the most powerful authentication, encryption, SDL, and unique security agent features. ITTIA makes granting and gaining access to data and data management much more difficult.

When it comes to securing data, why and how should manufacturers of embedded intelligent systems rely on ITTIA?

It's crucial to remember, as one of the world's most well-known security experts, Dr. Bruce Schneier, put it, that security is a process, not a product. It is critical for embedded system manufacturers to recognize that security is a process, not a product. The security landscape is always changing, as are the types of attacks and vulnerabilities. It's not enough to have a product that provides a static solution for dealing with embedded data security. What was safe and venerable 5 years ago, is no longer safe and venerable.

What ITTIA is building isn't just a secure data management solution for the connected world, it is building secure data management procedures that develop with products over time to ensure that customers' security concerns are met.

ITTIA SDL began by offering specialized training for its development team on how to write the most secure code from the outset, as well as requirements for developing a secure frame model. The specialized training guarantees the development team understands attack surfaces and gaps, and the ability to code and validate for those attacks using standards.

There is no such thing as a perfect product or procedure. Customers should always act as if they are vulnerable and ready to react. To limit the loss, having a proper turn around when it comes to identification of new attacks, responding, and resolving them in time is vital. This is what ITTIA SDL does to make embedded data more secure.