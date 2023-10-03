Countering the Threat from Quantum Computers

Whitepaper

Quantum computers hold much promise for the future, yet their computing power poses a significant threat to current security methods such as public key cryptography.

With experts predicting that quantum computing will become a reality within the next two decades, the industry is looking for security solutions to tackle the threats posed herewith. In this white paper, Infineon examines this issue in detail, propose an approach for future security based on TPMs and discuss current TPM technology. The reader can expect to gain a good appreciation of the security issues surrounding quantum computing as well as an understanding of the tools available to mitigate them.