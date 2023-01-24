Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Paul Chawla, CEO, Eurotech

January 24, 2023

Embedded Executive: Paul Chawla, CEO, Eurotech

Security, security, security. You’d think by now that the process for security would be so automated and automatic we wouldn’t be having these same discussions as to why designers are reluctant to design it in, or what applications really require it. Alas, here we are.

To try, yet again, to understand why we still have the same discussions over and over, I spoke to Paul Chawla, the CEO of Eurotech. Eurotech likes to live on the Edge of the IoT, so they well understand the need for advanced security at the Edge, in the Cloud, at the endpoint. Hear what Paul had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
