Analog Devices Releases 1-Wire Secure Authenticator that Cryptographically Protects Products

By Chad Cox

May 27, 2022

Image Provided by Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. unveiled the DS28E30 1-Wire ECDSA Secure Authenticator that is a cost-effective solution to identify and prevent products from counterfeiting or misuse.  According to Analog Devices, Inc, the technology merges a fixed-function cryptographic toolbox based on the industry standard FIPS 186 elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA), secure storage of keys and application data, and the single-contact 1-Wire interface, the device easily integrates into existing or new designs with minimal complexity.

The DS28E30 offers secure aspects to facilitate use management of limited life tools, sensors, and other peripherals.  These include a monotonic, non-resettable, decrement-only counter and 1Kbit of general-purpose EEPROM that can optionally be ECDSA protected to store application data including end-product life-cycle information.

DS28E30 Key Features:

  • FIPS 186 ECDSA-P256 based challenge/response authentication
  • Single pin 1-Wire interface for minimal interconnect requirement
  • Each part factory programmed with ADI public key certificate for guaranteed authenticity
  • 3Kb secure EEPROM for user memory, keys, and certificate
  • Wide operating range: 1.62V-5.25V, -40C to +85C
  • Small 1.2mm x 1.4mm 4-ball WLP with 0.5mm pitch

For more information, visit http://www.analog.com.

 

Analog & Power
