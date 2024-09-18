Embedded Computing Design

Cppcheck Premium Meets TÜV SÜD Requirements

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 18, 2024

News

Image Credit: Cppcheck Solutions

Stockholm, Sweden. Cppcheck Solutions announced that its Cppcheck Premium has earned TÜV SÜD certification complying with EN 50128, EN 50657, EN 50716, IEC 61508, and ISO 26262. It is deployed globally and utilized by millions for ease-of-use and powerful checkers with a combination of a strong focus on undefined behavior and zero false-positives.

Cppcheck Solutions and SafeInTrain worked closely to achieve certification. According to the press release, SafeInTrain’s knowledge on how to support and moderate the involved approval and certification processes for safety solutions was instrumental to the task. Dr. Peter Biechele, CEO of SafeInTrain, commented "At SafeInTrain, we are proud to support Cppcheck Solutions in obtaining TÜV certification for Cppcheck. It's a powerful tool that strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and capability, making it an indispensable asset for ensuring safety and reliability in software development."

Ideal Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Rail
  • MedTech
  • Industrial
  • Space and Defense

For more information, visit cppcheck.com.

*Editor’s Note: Cppcheck is written by Daniel Marjamäki.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Consumer
Thread 1.4 Eases Universal Smart Device Networking

September 4, 2024

MORE
Processing
Embedded Executive: Avnet Spins Out New Brand, Tria/Avnet

September 18, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Cppcheck Solutions
Cppcheck Premium Meets TÜV SÜD Requirements

September 18, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: McObject
In the Context of Embedded Systems, are all Embedded Databases Created Equal?

September 4, 2024

MORE