Cppcheck Premium Meets TÜV SÜD Requirements

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cppcheck Solutions Stockholm, Sweden. Cppcheck Solutions announced that its Cppcheck Premium has earned TÜV SÜD certification complying with EN 50128, EN 50657, EN 50716, IEC 61508, and ISO 26262. It is deployed globally and utilized by millions for ease-of-use and powerful checkers with a combination of a strong focus on undefined behavior and zero false-positives.

Cppcheck Solutions and SafeInTrain worked closely to achieve certification. According to the press release, SafeInTrain’s knowledge on how to support and moderate the involved approval and certification processes for safety solutions was instrumental to the task. Dr. Peter Biechele, CEO of SafeInTrain, commented "At SafeInTrain, we are proud to support Cppcheck Solutions in obtaining TÜV certification for Cppcheck. It's a powerful tool that strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and capability, making it an indispensable asset for ensuring safety and reliability in software development."

Ideal Applications:

Automotive

Rail

MedTech

Industrial

Space and Defense

For more information, visit cppcheck.com.

*Editor’s Note: Cppcheck is written by Daniel Marjamäki.