By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 09, 2023

News

IIC ISA Ratify ISA/IEC 62443 Enhancing Automation Security
Image Credit: IIC

Boston, Massachusetts. The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) and the International Society of Automation (ISA) ratified ISA/IEC 62443, radically improving security for industrial automation and control systems (IACS). The groups published the report as the IoT Security Maturity Model (SMM): ISA/IEC 62443 Mappings for Asset Owners and Product Suppliers and Service Suppliers.

“This new guidance extends the previously published IoT Security Maturity Model (SMM): ISA/IEC62443 Mappings for Asset Owners, Product Suppliers, and Service Suppliers by incorporating updates to the 62443-2-1 standard, thus giving practical guidance to practitioners who wish to improve their security maturity,” said Frederick Hirsch, co-chair of the joint IIC-ISA SMM group and co-author of the paper.

ISA/IEC 62443-2-1

  • Removes notes on the data security management program (ISMS)
  • Enhances reliability utilizing ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002
  • ISA/IEC 62443-2-1 retains OT-specific requirements
  • New section of SMM practice mappings to Edition 2 of ISA/IEC 62443-2-1 and relevant ISO/IEC 27001 and 27002 requirements
  • SMM: ISA/IEC 62443 Mappings for Asset Owners, Product Suppliers, and Service Suppliers retains Edition 1 mappings and other corrections and clarifications

“Together with IoT SMM industry profiles, the mappings are a powerful tool to allow organizations to identify what they need to accomplish within their industries and when deploying certain types of solutions, such as digital twins,” said Ron Zahavi, CEO, Auron Technologies, and one of the SMM authors.

For more information, visit iiconsortium.org.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

