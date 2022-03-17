A Simple to Use End-to-End Security Solutions from Secure Thingz

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz announced a new version of its industry-leading security solution, Embedded Trust.

Version 2.0 of Embedded Trust enables existing applications to leverage advanced security capabilities simply, quickly, and robustly. Embedded Trust extends device support and enables all embedded applications to integrate into the secure supply chain.

With production security capabilities integrated into the solution, it is possible to support production control for any application code. This enables businesses to support existing applications while meeting the emerging requirements outlined in emerging standard and legislation around the world.

Embedded Trust supports zero-trust production control, preventing cloning through copying between devices, and protection against malware by ensuring all code and data is robustly encrypted, signed and structured.

“The release of Embedded Trust 2.0, plus the aligned Secure Deploy flow, is a game-changer,” commented Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz. “There is a huge number of companies who are challenged to add security to their applications but who cannot justify starting over their development project to add security from the start. Our new technology enables these companies to rapidly integrate security into their existing applications, no matter where they are in their lifecycle and the development tools they used to create their code.”

For more information, visit securethingz.com.