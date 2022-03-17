Embedded Computing Design

A Simple to Use End-to-End Security Solutions from Secure Thingz

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 17, 2022

News

A Simple to Use End-to-End Security Solutions from Secure Thingz
Image Provided by Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz announced a new version of its industry-leading security solution, Embedded Trust.

Version 2.0 of Embedded Trust enables existing applications to leverage advanced security capabilities simply, quickly, and robustly. Embedded Trust extends device support and enables all embedded applications to integrate into the secure supply chain.

With production security capabilities integrated into the solution, it is possible to support production control for any application code. This enables businesses to support existing applications while meeting the emerging requirements outlined in emerging standard and legislation around the world. 

Embedded Trust supports zero-trust production control, preventing cloning through copying between devices, and protection against malware by ensuring all code and data is robustly encrypted, signed and structured.

“The release of Embedded Trust 2.0, plus the aligned Secure Deploy flow, is a game-changer,” commented Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz. “There is a huge number of companies who are challenged to add security to their applications but who cannot justify starting over their development project to add security from the start. Our new technology enables these companies to rapidly integrate security into their existing applications, no matter where they are in their lifecycle and the development tools they used to create their code.”

For more information, visit securethingz.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Security - MISRA C, CERT C & Other Coding Standards
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Security - Network Security
Analog & Power
Image Provided by HMS Networks
HMS Networks Releases Several Communication Solutions for the Expanding Battery Market

April 5, 2022

MORE
Automotive
NVIDIA DRIVE Map, Hyperion Continue Road to Autonomous Vehicles at GTC 2022

March 25, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Matter Standard – the Future of Smart Home Design

March 24, 2022

MORE
Processing
Synopsys and Microsoft Launch First Broad-Scale EDA Cloud SaaS Solution

April 4, 2022

MORE