Dataminr Provides AI for Real-Time Threats

By Chad Cox

June 08, 2023

Image Credit: Dataminr

New York. Dataminr released its Pulse for Cyber Risk powered by its AI platform. The solution grants users actionable intelligence on real-time risks and cyber-physical threats. Along with its Pulse for Cyber Risk, Dataminr introduced the Dataminr Cyber-Physical A2I Partner Coalition comprising of Claroty, Mandiant, and NightDragon.

Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr said, "With the launch of Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk, we are leveraging artificial intelligence to produce real-time actionable intelligence across the cyber, physical and digital domains.”

Dataminr leverages its multimodal fusion AI platform to power Pulse for Cyber Risk cross-correlating various data formats including text, image, video, sound, and machine generated sensor data.

The deep learning real-time detection platform delivers natural language comprehension (150+ languages), computer vision for images, videos, OCR & logo detection, audio processing & classification, and multi-variable abnormality detection. These aid in the utilization of Large Language Models (LLMs) to create integrated summaries of real-time threats.

Also integrated is a named entity recognition (NER) enabling dynamic entity mapping allowing a view of threats that are specific to user, its partners, and its third-party supply chain.

Use Cases Include:

  • Cyber-physical Convergence
  • Vulnerability Prioritization
  • External Attack Intelligence
  • Digital Risk Detection

“Corporate enterprises can now utilize the expanded Dataminr Pulse product suite to enable faster and more effective real-time response and to bolster their enterprise resilience," ended Bailey.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

