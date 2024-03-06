SGS: "We are delighted to be back exhibiting at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany"

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SGS

Come and meet SGS cybersecurity experts, ready to address your questions regarding security testing and certification for embedded systems.

Visit Booth 4-481 in Hall 4 and find out more about SGS's comprehensive evaluation and certification solutions for automotive, medical, industrial and internet of things (IoT) products, devices and systems.

Embedded World takes place on from April 9-11, 2024 at the Nuremberg Convention Centre in Nuremberg, Germany.

To book a meeting with us and learn more about our testing services for embedded systems visit our webpage.

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.