Palo Alto Networks' CI/CD Security Module Extends the Software Delivery Pipeline

By Chad Cox

August 01, 2023

Image Credit: Palo Alto Networks

Santa Clara, California. Gartner recently tweeted, “Securing the software delivery pipeline is as important as securing the software that is delivered." To accomplish this task, Palo Alto Networks is distributing its CI/CD Security module , a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP).

The module assists DevOps and security teams in creating a better stream of communication while making sure the security outcomes are improved during application use through to its maturity. Integrating CI/CD Security into the Prisma Cloud's platform (includes: Secrets ScanningSoftware Composition, Analysis, and Infrastructure as Code Security,  aids in registering complete security management reports that help users enhance security and risk prevention all through the software delivery pipeline.

Daniel Krivelevich, CTO of Application Security, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, and former co-founder of Cider Security, said, "The only way to prevent insecure code from reaching production is to scan every code artifact, dependency, and ensure the delivery pipeline is effectively protected. Integrating Cider's technology with Prisma Cloud strengthens the platform's ability to help secure organizations' entire engineering ecosystem, ensuring only what is intended is pushed to production."

Cider Security, the basis of the module’s technology, supports organizations "shift security left" policy, avoiding threats and vulnerabilities prior to deployment. Ankur Shah, senior vice president, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks said, "The integration of Cider's capabilities secures the CI/CD environment and gives Prisma Cloud customers the ability to analyze individual tools, visualize how they interact with applications and each other, and identify and remediate risks."

For more information, visit paloaltonetworks.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

