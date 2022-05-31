A Welcome Return to Embedded World

Press Release

It seems a long time since the last Embedded World show took place in person – in fact, it’s been more than two years! So, we are very much looking forward to the return of this event in Nuremberg, Germany (June 21-23, 2022).

As always, the event will offer exhibitors the chance to showcase their latest innovations face to face to key decision-makers and influencers from the global embedded community.

Our own stand (Hall 4, stand 417) will bear the theme: “Your RTOS and Hypervisor Platform for Critical Multicore, Embedded and Edge Applications”. Three of eSOL’s best-in-class technologies will be on display, including eMCOS Hypervisor, a real-time hypervisor based on a modern multikernel RTOS platform. This product allies safe and secure virtualization with outstanding real-time performance and highly flexible software mixed-criticality partitioning across a broad spectrum of applications.

Also on show will be our eMCOS POSIX high-performance, scalable real-time operating system (RTOS) delivering scalable heterogenous multi/manycore support and increased portability with extensive POSIX API. Finally, our Autoware/ROS on eMCOS will be featured. It is the only open standard framework available for AD/ADAS, delivering safe, real-time performance on multi/manycore.

We’ve also been invited to present at the conference. Thursday 23 June will see our own Rolland Dudemaine deliver a session entitled “Embedded OS Trends: The Future of Automotive SW Partitioning in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.”

Modern software architectures are being employed to realize functionalities such as connectivity and autonomous driving, but existing requirements for safe driving must still be considered. The newer platforms will be all about partitioning – managing challenges such as mixed criticality, security , and different software vendors through virtualization involving different hypervisor types, boot monitors, and software containers.

Rolland will discuss all of these virtualization technologies and their applications, with examples drawing on modern automotive software platforms.

The event promises to be a great one and we welcome the opportunity to meet up with existing contacts – and making many new ones. We look forward to seeing you next month!

For more information, visit: https://www.embedded-world.de/en