Embedded Executive: Why Aren’t There Enough Engineers? Arm

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

September 13, 2023

It seems like more and more engineers are graduating from universities, yet we still need more. There are a few reasons for this.
 

First, there’s simply a demand for hardware and software engineers as our devices become “electrified.” And second, the universities are doing a less than stellar job of getting their graduates ready to dive right in. How do we fix these issues?

Those are just some of the points we covered on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where my guest was Dr. Khaled Benkrid, Arm’s Director of Education and Research, and former college professor.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

