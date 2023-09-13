Embedded Executive: Why Aren’t There Enough Engineers? Arm

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

It seems like more and more engineers are graduating from universities, yet we still need more. There are a few reasons for this.



First, there’s simply a demand for hardware and software engineers as our devices become “electrified.” And second, the universities are doing a less than stellar job of getting their graduates ready to dive right in. How do we fix these issues?



Those are just some of the points we covered on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where my guest was Dr. Khaled Benkrid, Arm’s Director of Education and Research, and former college professor.