Embedded Toolbox: Test from the Web with NI’s LabVIEW: Part 3

Most of us are familiar with obstacles and complications that have arisen alongside working remotely. While the transition was easier for some than others, developers faced unique challenges in their work, especially when it comes to viewing and collaborating on projects away from a centralized location.

NI’s Test Workflow Suite includes G Web Development Software, designed to assist in creating and sharing web-based UIs for test applications. G Web can also connect to existing systems in LabVIEW, making it possible for developers to securely share and monitor systems that are already in place.

In this episode of Embedded Toolbox, solutions marketer at NI David Prida joins us once more to explain the importance of LabVIEW’s integration of web-based user interfaces, and demonstrates how easy it is to connect to the web, even — or perhaps especially — without experience in web development.