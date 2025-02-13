Functional Safety Made Simple: RTOSX KERNEL Offers Pre-Certified RTOS Alternative to ThreadX

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

RTOSX announced the off-the-shelf functional safety certification of RTOSX KERNEL, the industrial-grade alternate to Eclipse ThreadX. RTOSX KERNEL allows developers to leverage built-in RTOS certification artifacts, making the certification process more efficient and cost-effective for safety-certified automotive, industrial, and medical applications.

The RTOSX KERNEL certifications were executed by SGS-TÜV Saar, the leading accredited, independent company for testing, auditing, verifying, and certifying embedded software for safety-related systems.

It attained functional safety certification to the highest levels of the IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128 functional safety standards, specifically IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4.

Designed as an industrial alternative to Eclipse ThreadX, RTOSX KERNEL is based on its most recent version but has been completely restructured and enriched with PX5 RTOS features, including Pointer/Data Verification (PDV) and centralized error handling.

ThreadX-based applications transition smoothly to RTOSX KERNEL without requiring any alterations. The RTOS includes full toolchain support, source code availability, and a royalty-free licensing framework.

According to the company, this edition delivers a stable, reliable foundation built to industry best practices to support improved product reliability, security, quality, and time to market for both safety-critical and non-safety-critical devices.

Optional Pointer/Data Verification (PDV) checks integrity at run-time of RTOS global data area, object control blocks, allocated memory, and thread stacks.

“Functional safety is top of mind for developers of safety-critical devices, and it also impacts security, since a device with functional safety vulnerabilities is easier to compromise,” said William Lamie, CEO of RTOSX. “RTOSX’s functional safety certification gives all embedded developers confidence in their application code's safety, security and certifiability without compromising core ThreadX benefits.”

For information, visit rtosx.com.