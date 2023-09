Embedded Executive: Let the Code Write Itself, JITX

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

There are better ways to write embedded code than the traditional methods. Doing it in a visual fashion is one of those ways. But how does that work, and how does it adapt specifically to my hardware?

While you might have thought such technology was already available, Duncan Haldane, the CEO of JITX says that’s not the case. Hear what he has to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.