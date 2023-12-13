Embedded Executive: We Need People Who Can Write Quality Firmware, USA Firmware

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

When it comes to writing code, we have a manpower problem. While that’s true for most aspects of the embedded engineering/development space, it’s particularly true for those folks writing firmware, which is one of the most critical, yet least glamorous parts of our profession. What’s the solution? Is it AI, to have the code written for us? That’s one of the potential solutions. Listen to a few more in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Bill Merkel, Vice President of Business Development at USA Firmware.