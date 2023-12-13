Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: We Need People Who Can Write Quality Firmware, USA Firmware

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

December 13, 2023

When it comes to writing code, we have a manpower problem. While that’s true for most aspects of the embedded engineering/development space, it’s particularly true for those folks writing firmware, which is one of the most critical, yet least glamorous parts of our profession. What’s the solution? Is it AI, to have the code written for us? That’s one of the potential solutions.  Listen to a few more in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Bill Merkel,  Vice President of Business Development at USA Firmware.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

