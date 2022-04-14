Embedded Computing Design

Enabling The Next Generation: Safety-Critical APIs & Ultrasound Sensors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 14, 2022

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Rich recap a recent visit to DesignCon 2022, where Brandon highlights one of the embedded engineering industry’s rising stars, the Compute Express Link open standard.

 

 

Next, Neil Trevett, President of the Khronos Group, joins the Insiders to discuss the recent release of Vulkan SC 1.0, a new specification based off of the Vulkan 1.2 API made specifically for the needs of safety-critical applications.

Finally, ECD Associate Editor Tiera Oliver is joined by Xavier Rottenberg, scientific director for the OMUS project and Imec fellow, to discuss Imec’s recent demonstration of an ultra-sensitive, small optomechanical ultrasound sensor in silicon photonics.

 

