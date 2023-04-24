Embedded Computing Design

Made in the Cloud - Understanding the Case for IC Hardware Development in the Cloud

April 24, 2023

Whitepaper

Cloud is a major inflection point allowing engineers to be more innovative to improve productivity, performance, turnaround time, and accuracy.


Synopsis White PaperWhether you are a small or medium sized organization with some or no on-prem investment, or a large established organization with significant sunk costs in infrastructure, there is a cloud solution available to you to meet peak compute needs in a more sustainable way. As the business grows, CSPs and EDA vendors are now offering usage models that make cloud adoption affordable and scalable for IC hardware developers. Learn more!

