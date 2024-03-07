Embedded Computing Design

At embedded world 2024, PTC Aids in Mission Critical Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 07, 2024

News

Image Credit: PTC

PTC is attending embedded world 2024 where it will exhibit its proven Perc Real-Time Java and Ada solutions for applications including Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Control, IoT Edge, Telecom, Energy, and Transportation. Designers developing with Java can utilize PTC Perk to combine Java code, resources, and required files in a standalone program.

PTC will also be showcasing its new tool, PVM Protect, giving engineers the capability to completely code and encapsulate a Perc VM binary into a self-decrypting launcher using Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 hardware and libraries. The build remains encrypted all the way through launch, deterring nefarious actors from gaining pertinent information.

According to PTC, its showcased solutions have been sensational when applied in mission-critical embedded defense systems.

Secure Deployment of Applications with TPM 2.0 & PTC Perc Real-Time Java

  • April 11
  • 2.00-2.30 p.m.
  • Forum 3-561, Hall 3

For more information, visit ptc.com.

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

