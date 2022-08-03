Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Rolf Segger, Founder, Chief Strategist, Segger Microcontroller

August 03, 2022

When you have a chance to chat with somebody who is a pioneer in the embedded space, you grab it. And that’s what happened this week when Rolf Segger, Founder of Segger Microcontroller, agreed to be my guest on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.  Rolf is known for not pulling any punches and he was quite honest with me when we discussed what’s happening in the world of embedded. We talked about RTOSs and security amongst other topics.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

