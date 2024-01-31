Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: ThreadX Is Now Open Source, Eclipse Foundation

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 31, 2024

A few years ago, Microsoft acquired Express Logic, who’s key product was the ThreadX operating system. Fast forward to today, and Microsoft has released that operating system to the open-source community.

Why did they do that? And what does that mean to the development community? I was really curious about these issues, so I spoke to Frédéric Desbiens, who manages the embedded, IoT, and Edge computing programs at the Eclipse Foundation on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

