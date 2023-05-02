Kinetica Connects ChatGPT with Enterprise

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Arlington, Virginia. Kinetica released the first analytic database integrating ChatGPT based in 'conversational querying'. ChatGPT will answer complex queries on data within seconds, and the front-end interface adapts natural language to Structured Query Language (SQL). Kinetica’s logical database was designed for true ad-hoc querying at speed and scale, resulting in a more innate and interactive means of analyzing complex data sets.

"While ChatGPT integration with analytic databases will become table stakes for vendors in 2023, the real value will come from rapid insights to complex ad-hoc questions," said Nima Negahban, Cofounder and CEO, Kinetica.

The solution mitigates restrictions on data search moving enterprise along at a faster pace. There is no need for pre-engineering knowledge as Kinetica delivers conversational query utilizing native vector processing.

Because vectorization allows multiple operations on set data with a single instruction, the data embedded in the vectors are parallel rather than comprised in individual data sets.

To expand the types of queries answered, Kinetica offers time series, spatial, graph, and machine learning modes.

Kinetica offered these sample questions to get you started:

"How can we improve the customer experience considering factors such as seasonality, service locations and relationships?"

"What is the real-time status of our inventory levels and how can we reroute active delivery vehicles to reduce the chances of products being out of stock?"

