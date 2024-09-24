Qoitech Automates Battery Emulation
September 24, 2024
News
Qoitech introduced a new API for its Otii Product Suite, altering the way designers work with battery emulation. The API automates battery emulation, making it faster, easier, and more efficient to optimize battery life for IoT devices.
Highlights:
Automate Battery Emulation for Different State of Charge
- Test battery performance at different state of charge (SoC) with various profiles, indicating how much capacity you can utilize before a device shuts down.
Switch Battery Profiles with Ease
- Learn how the same battery performs across varying conditions by switching between battery profiles. This feature enables you to pinpoint the best scenarios for battery use, reducing time and enhancing the product development process.
Integrate Emulation into CI Workflow
- Utilize battery emulation in CI environments to test firmware and software updates under varying SoC levels and temperatures. This helps safeguard battery performance, ensuring your device remains reliable throughout its lifecycle.
The latest software release, including the new API, is available for download at qoitech.com.