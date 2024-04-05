Visuality Systems Showcases YNQ at Embedded World 2024

News

Image Credit: Visuality Systems

Visuality Systems is thrilled to announce its participation at Embedded World 2024, taking place from April 9 to 11 in Nuremberg, Germany. Find us at Booth 5-164 in Hall 5, where we’ll be showcasing our cutting-edge solutions that make embedded device communication seamless and secure.

Visuality Systems simplifies the complex world of network file sharing. Embedded devices speak different languages, some old, some new. The Visuality Systems’ YNQ software library acts as a universal Server Message Block (SMB) bridge, helping these devices share data securely, no matter their operating systems or SMB versions. This is especially crucial in a world where data sharing is pivotal, yet often hindered by outdated systems.

At the heart of our innovation lies a strong partnership network with industry giants such as Microsoft, BlackBerry, Siemens, Wind River, Toradex, Apple, Green Hills, Nutanix, NetApp, and more. These collaborations ensure our solutions integrate smoothly across various operating systems, cloud environments and RTOS, such as Windows CE, QNX, VxWorks, INTEGRITY, Nucleus, ThreadX, macOS, WinCC, Android, Linux, Azure, AWS, and iOS.

Our presence at Embedded World 2024 is more than just a showcase; it’s an opportunity to see firsthand how we’re making technology inclusive, enabling HMIs and industrial machinery of all generations to connect and communicate efficiently with the latest servers.

Join in to explore how Visuality Systems drives innovation in embedded systems’ communication, ensuring that no device is left behind in the fast-paced digital era.

About Visuality Systems – The SMB Protocol Experts

Visuality Systems leads the way in network file sharing solutions, ensuring devices and systems communicate effectively, regardless of their generation. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, we’re committed to making technology accessible and secure for all.

For further information, to arrange a meeting or to request a demo, please contact.