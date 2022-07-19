Altair, LG Electronics Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Altair, a computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) company, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Electronics (LG) to accelerate the digital transformation of product development.

Together, Altair and LG will promote research and development and the construction of a simulation platform. The two companies will share information in priority fields of research, including computer-aided engineering (CAE), data analytics, automation, and more.

In addition, the two companies plan to build a more advanced digital transformation development environment by integrating LG’s product development technology with Altair’s simulation and AI technology. Together, the companies will cooperate on CAE/automation platform development and digital twin technology, which LG uses to develop products.

By building a digital development environment using AI-based simulation technology, it’s possible to minimize the need for physical testing in the product development stage and reflect feedback gleaned from data analytics and optimization technology.

