Embedded Computing Design

Altair, LG Electronics Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 19, 2022

News

Altair, LG Electronics Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Altair, a computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) company, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Electronics (LG) to accelerate the digital transformation of product development.

Together, Altair and LG will promote research and development and the construction of a simulation platform. The two companies will share information in priority fields of research, including computer-aided engineering (CAE), data analytics, automation, and more.

In addition, the two companies plan to build a more advanced digital transformation development environment by integrating LG’s product development technology with Altair’s simulation and AI technology. Together, the companies will cooperate on CAE/automation platform development and digital twin technology, which LG uses to develop products.

By building a digital development environment using AI-based simulation technology, it’s possible to minimize the need for physical testing in the product development stage and reflect feedback gleaned from data analytics and optimization technology.

For more information, visit Altair.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
IoT - Data Analytics
AI & Machine Learning
AI Processors Feature Augmented Image Signal Processing for Self Driving Vehicles

July 15, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Inova Semiconductors ILaS Technology Agreements by NXP and Microchip for Smart Light and Sensor Networks in Automotive Applications

July 18, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
On-Demand Webcast – Adding Voice Control to Your Next Medical Device: What OEMs need to know about voice control for the medical market

July 13, 2022

MORE
Storage
Western Digital Extends HDD Technology and Areal Density Leadership Across Smart Video, Network Attached Storage (NAS), and IT/Data Center Channel Segments

July 19, 2022

MORE