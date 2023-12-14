IAR Announces Version 9.50 of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm with Enhanced Cloud Debugging and Simulation Capabilities

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Uppsala, Sweden– IAR announced version 9.50 of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm and IAR Build Tools for Arm. The update includes enhancements like advanced cloud debugging and simulation capabilities on Linux, the integration of Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH), and the IAR C-SPY Debugger and Simulator for Linux.

Key Features of the New Release:

Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH) Support: Introduces AVH for simulating a wide range of Arm-based hardware in the cloud. This allows early software development before the availability of physical hardware, integrating seamlessly with CI/CD and MLOps workflows, drastically accelerating time to market.

Enhanced IAR C-SPY Debugger and Simulator for Linux: Offers a sophisticated Debugger and Simulator for Linux, supporting automated workflows and IAR I-jet hardware debug. These enhancements optimize testing in CI/CD pipelines, improving efficiency and reducing time consumption.

Runtime Analysis Integration for Linux: Incorporates IAR C-SPY and IAR C-RUN add-ons into the Linux environment, enhancing development and testing phases with advanced analysis and testing capabilities, thereby elevating code quality and reliability.

Cloud-Based Development and Collaboration: Facilitates integration into cloud-native and collaborative environments, supporting remote teamwork and leveraging cloud infrastructure for simulation and virtualization. This aligns with modern software development trends.

The new release brings key benefits to developers in embedded systems:

Simulation and Virtualization Tools: It offers enhanced tools for simulating and virtualizing diverse environments and conditions, crucial for testing and validating embedded software. This ensures robustness and functionality under various scenarios.

Collaborative and Cloud-Based Development: Aligning with the trend towards remote work, the release enables flexible, efficient development processes. It supports seamless team collaboration regardless of location and leverages cloud computing for development and testing.

“As cloud-based software development evolves, AVH support and our IAR C-SPY Debugger and Simulator for Linux are vital for continuous integration and deployment, especially with the growing range of embedded devices,” said Anders Holmberg, CTO at IAR. “By blending DevOps with cloud and embedded development, we empower developers to boost efficiency and accelerate market readiness.”

For more details on IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, supporting over 8,800 Arm devices, visit https://www.iar.com/products/architectures/arm/iar-embedded-workbench-for-arm and www.iar.com