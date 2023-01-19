Embedded Computing Design

TTTech Release its ECDH for Safety-Certified Hardware Design

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 19, 2023

News

TTTech Release its ECDH for Safety-Certified Hardware Design
Image Provided by TTTech

The automotive industry is moving from the conventional signal-based vehicle networks (CAN or LIN) to high-speed Ethernet. TTTech Auto released its Electronic Controls Design House (ECDH) to support automotive manufacturers switch to the software-defined vehicle. The ECDH delivers off-the-shelf electrical control devices and enables prototype design, industrialization, production, and logistics of flexible hardware.

"Software-defined vehicles will become a reality when all the underlying hardware - the ECUs and all the connectivity - meets the software's demanding requirements," said Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer at TTTech Auto. "We cover every aspect, from secure software platforms to innovative hardware solutions and deterministic communication technologies. This is how we enable our customers to safely and successfully follow this evolutionary path."

The challenges of a wiring harness for vehicles are decreased by centralized computing platforms replacing vehicle-wide distributed electronic control units. TTTech Auto's ECDH is an established and completly compliant with all relevant standards, like ISO 26262, ISO 21434, and automotive SPICE.

ECDH supports the software developments of:

  • Base software
  • Software component integration
  • Conceptual design studies
  • Cost reduction activities
  • Functional safety management
  • Cybersecurity management

"The Electronic Controls Design House helps car manufacturers build state-of-the-art E/E architectures that ensure functional safety, cybersecurity and performance for production programs of all sizes," says Horst Willburger, Director Electronic Controls Design House at TTTech Auto. "We assist with architectural considerations for SAE Level 4 autonomous driving by bringing in-depth technical understanding of advanced technologies such as TSN, PCIe and DDS."

For more information visit tttech-auto.com/services-solutions/electronic-controls-design-house

