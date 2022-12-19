Alliance Memory Announces New 1.8V, 128Mb Solutions As New Additions to the I/O Serial NOR Flash Memory Series

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Alliance Memory announced the expansion of its AS25F series of multiple input/output serial NOR flash memory products with two new 1.8V, 128Mb devices designed to support single, dual, and quad SPI modes for computer, consumer, communications, IoT, and mobile markets.

The AS25F1128MQ-70SIN and AS25F1128MQ-70WIN solutions feature a QPI function which enables up to 133MHz for increased program and erase times of 0.3ms and 60ms typical, respectively. Both solutions also support 4KB or 32KB or 64KB erase, an 8/16/32/64byte wrap-around burst read mode, and the option to program/erase suspend and resume.

The in 8-pin SOP Wide Body (208mils) and 8L WSON (6x5mm) packages feature a single power supply of 1.65V to 1.95V, an active read current of 5mA, and a power consumption of < 3µA typical in Deep Power-Down mode.

Capable of operating in industrial temperature ranges of -40°C to +85°C, the solutions provide long-term performance with 100,000 program/erase cycles. Additionally, security is provided by block protection and 4K-bit OTP for content protection against malicious access and unintentional programming and erasing.

The new 1.8V, 128Mb solutions are designed for a wide variety of use cases such as, chipsets for PCs, servers, laptops, optical disc drives, DVD and Blu-ray players, wireless LANs and cable modems, printers, set-top boxes, LCD displays, mobile and wearable devices, digital cameras, and more.

Samples and production quantities of the AS25F1128MQ-70SIN and AS25F1128MQ-70WIN are available now.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera