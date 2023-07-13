Alliance Memory has New Industrial eMMCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory

Kirkland, Washington. Alliance Memory is now delivering its industrial -grade embedded multi-media card (eMMC), the ASFC16G31M-51BIN. The card incorporates NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software for efficient performance with wear leveling and bad block management. The eMMC arrives compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard. Ideal applications include smart watches, digital TVs, VR and AR headsets, digital cameras, CCTV, automation, point-of-sale systems, and more.

Developers can leverage the ASFC16G31M-51BIN for simplifying design and seamless integration. Without the need for a separate controller, the eMMC is a small 11.5 mm by 13 mm 153-ball FBGA package. The operational temperature of the card ranges from -40°C to +85°C and extends programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8.

A single 3V supply voltage energizes the NAND with internal LDO at the same time the controller is operated by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages. Alliance’s ASFC16G31M-51BIN is backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

Highlighted Features

Boot operation

Replay protected memory block (RPMB)

Device health report

Field firmware updates

Power-off notification

Enhanced strobe features

Write leveling

High-priority interrupt (HPI)

Secure trim/erase

High-speed HS200 and HS400 modes

"eMMCs are a new focus product for Alliance Memory," said David Bagby, the company's president and CEO. "We are making a significant investment in this product portfolio, and with further, higher-density additions we'll be launching in Q3 2023, Alliance Memory is set to become one of the leading providers of eMMC technology."

For more information, visit alliancememory.com.