Alliance Memory Released its Expanded Series of High-Speed CMOS Mobile Low-Power SDRAMs

By Chad Cox

May 03, 2024

Image Credit: Alliance Memory

Kirkland, Washington. Alliance Memory released its expanded series of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs consisting of 16Gb and 32Gb LPDDR4X devices. Low-voltage operation of 0.6V, the 16Gb AS4C512M32MD4V-046BIN and 32Gb AS4C1G32MD4V-046BIN deliver enhanced efficacy in battery life.  

The LPDDR4X SDRAMs facilitate seamless integration of progressive audio and ultra-high-resolution video, boasting clock frequencies of 2.133GHz and data rates reaching 4.2Gbps. The solutions, equipped with a 32-bit capacity, maintain stable performance across an industrial temperature range from -40°C to +95°C.

The AS4C512M32MD4V-046BIN and AS4C1G32MD4V-046BIN are designed with two channels per device, each channel containing eight banks of 16 bits. According to Alliance Memory, its LPDDR4X SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a variety of solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications.

Ideal applications include smartphones, smart speakers, security surveillance systems, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

For more information, visit alliancememory.com.

