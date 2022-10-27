ATP Electronics Showcases Specialized Storage & Memory Solutions at Electronica 2022

Taipei, Taiwan (October 2022) – ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage and memory solutions, will be on-site at Electronica 2022, one of the world’s most-anticipated and leading trade fairs in electronics. Electronica 2022 takes place in 14 halls of the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany from November 15 to 18, 2022. Partners and friends are invited to visit ATP at Hall B4, booth #328.

On display at ATP’s booth are customizable thermal, high-endurance, and security solutions as well as the latest showcase of ATP’s industrial memory and storage solutions, such as PCIe Gen. 4 NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs), CFexpress cards, and DDR5 memory modules .

WE BUILD WITH YOU: Unique Solutions for Unique Challenges

ATP is fully capable of addressing any variety of embedded/industrial usage cases through specialized configurations that support unique memory and storage requirements. To highlight this capability, ATP is exhibiting products that demonstrate the following pillars of customization.

ATP-Built HW/FW Thermal Solutions

ATP offers customizable thermal solutions for NVMe PCIe Gen. 3 and Gen. 4 M.2 and U.2 solid-state drives (SSDs) that combine ATP-built hardware and firmware, as well as simulation and testing systems. Depending on customer and application criteria, as well as available space within host systems, ATP can offer copper foil and fin-type heatsink to dissipate heat. The ATP Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism is a firmware-based mechanism that prevents extreme temperature increase by continuously detecting device temperature.

3D TLC with SLC/MLC Endurance

ATP’s latest storage solutions break 3D triple-level cell (TLC) endurance limits using a new die package.

SD/microSD Cards . Built specially for dashcams, S650 Series memory cards in native TLC offer 109K hours of non-stop Full HD video recording and surpass other cards with 1.6X higher endurance, while S750 Series in pseudo single level cell (pSLC) mode achieves 2X higher endurance.

. Built specially for dashcams, S650 Series memory cards in native TLC offer 109K hours of non-stop Full HD video recording and surpass other cards with 1.6X higher endurance, while S750 Series in pseudo single level cell (pSLC) mode achieves 2X higher endurance. Serial ATA (SATA) and NVMe SSDs. A750Pi/N750Pi Series configured as full-drive pseudo single-level cell (pSLC), achieve near-SLC levels with at least 50% higher endurance. A650Si/Sc and N650Si/Sc Series SSDs in native TLC have 66% higher endurance that reaches near-MLC levels.

A750Pi/N750Pi Series configured as full-drive pseudo single-level cell (pSLC), achieve near-SLC levels with at least 50% higher endurance. A650Si/Sc and N650Si/Sc Series SSDs in native TLC have 66% higher endurance that reaches near-MLC levels. e.MMC. The E750Pi/Pc Series built with 3D TLC NAND flash but configured as pSLC to offer endurance on par with SLC, while E650Si/Sc Series in native TLC has near-MLC endurance. For customers looking for e.MMC size flexibility, ATP offers customizable package solutions in sizes such as 9 x 10 mm and 11.5 x 13 mm.

Tailored Security

Customizable SecurStor microSD Cards come with integrated features that provide data-at-rest protection, as well as a wide range of optional custom features tailored to an application’s individual requirements. SecurBoot ensures the integrity and validity of the stored system’s BIOS configuration, while SecurEncrypt protects the User Data area with hardware AES-256 XTS encryption, the highest level of hardware encryption without performance trade-off.

ATP SecurStor microSD cards are available in multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash and are officially recommended as boot device for the Raspberry Pi OS (formerly, Raspbian).

High-Speed Type B CFexpress Cards with PCIe 4.0 x2 Interface

CFexpress memory cards are the latest generation of CompactFlash (CF). Compared with other cards using the PCIe 3.0 x2 interface, ATP CFexpress Type B memory cards are use PCIe 4.0 x2 to deliver more superior, high-speed performance of up to 3500/3100 MB/s sequential read/write, respectively. Built with 3D TLC flash, available capacities are from 128 GB to 1 TB, offering hefty storage for IPC/embedded, automation, networking, test and measurement, and transportation systems. The new as well as other applications that require excellent reliability, endurance, and performance.

The DRAM-less CFexpress card features Host Memory Buffer (HMB) support to improve random read performance, TCG-Opal and hardware write-protect security, and RAID 0, 1 compatibility. These features make them suitable storage media for entry-level data logging, high-end digital video cameras, and high-end digital and mirrorless cameras.

DDR5: 2X the Speed, 4X the Capacity, and Greater Power Efficiency

ATP’s DDR5 memory modules are expected to deliver performance and reliability improvements over the previous generation, especially for critical computing applications. Promising to be better than its previous generation in every way, DDR5 offers faster performance with 4800 to 6400 MHz transfer rate, higher memory bandwidth of up to 6.4 Gbps, higher densities with up to 64 Gb per die, and a new power management structure that delivers a mere 1.1V operating voltage for better power efficiency.

