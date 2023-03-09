Best in Show Nominee: Apacer Technology's SV25T Transformed SSD Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Apacer’s patented SV25T Transformed SSD series connects a M.2 2242 SSD to a rugged connector and a value-adding M.2 2238 PCB, while still remaining within the standard dimensions of a M.2. 2280 SSD. One value-added function module is the backup and recovery technology, the Transformed SSD OOB (Out-of-band) Module offers users a separate channel used for transmitting data outside the main data channel for monitoring, troubleshooting, or emergency recovery.

Alternative value-added functions are scheduled power management and multiple data-erase technologies. It promises a quick and easy route to improving ESG compliance – there’s no need to change boards or waste resources.

Following the sustainable spirit of ESG as the core concept of product design, Apacer Transformed SSDs comprising an M.2 2242 SSD and specially designed robust connector can be customized to meet various value-added function requirements of different customers by adding an extended M.2 2238 PCB to make it fit the dimensions of an M.2 2280 SSD. It successfully passed MIL-STD-202G Method 213B shock test and MIL-STD-810G Method 514.6 vibration test. This product provides higher product scalability and flexibility that enterprises do not need to modify and re-validate all products, which can greatly save resources and reduce manpower.

For more information, visit https://industrial.apacer.com/en-ww/SSD/SV25T-M280-with-OOB-Module.