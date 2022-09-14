Embedded Executive: Frank Chen, CEO, Exascend

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

I say it often, "It’s just storage, what could be new or exciting about it?" And each time I express that opinion to one of the memory experts, I get an earful of what’s new and different.

My conversation with Frank Chen, the CEO of Exascend, went down a similar path. Frank came up with a host of reasons why people should pay closer attention to their memory subsystems. Hear what he has to say in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

