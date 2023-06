Embedded Executive: Storage Without a Storage Box, StorPool

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Software-defined storage is a relatively new technology. It does the same job as the large storage box, but without the large storage box. Huh?

Yup, that’s right. It didn’t make sense to me at first either, but I went to an expert, Boyan Krosnov, the CTO and co-founder of StorPool, to get an explanation. Check it out on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.