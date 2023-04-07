Exascend Announces High-Capacity Enterprise and Industrial U.2 SSDs

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Exascend, Inc. recently unveiled additions to its PCIe 3.0 PE3 and PI3 series in the form of industrial- and enterprise-grade, wide-temperature PCIe NVMe U.2 SSDs in 16 TB or 15,360 GB capacity. U.2 SSDs provide overall improvements over M.2 SSDs in latency, thermal performance, power consumption, and capacity to form factor ratio, making them suitable for deployment in enterprise data centers migrating to high-performing SSD use from traditional HDDs.

Exascend's 15.36 TB U.2 SSDs feature high I/O performance and low latency for optimized data processing time. The industrial-grade PI3 and enterprise-grade PE3 15.36 TB U.2 SSDs both feature read and write speeds up to 3,500 MB/s. The PI3 offers 4K random read and write IOPs rated at 700K and 600K, respectively, while the PE3 features sustained 4K read and write IOPs at 700K and 95K for the full drive test run.

Exascend's U.2 SSDs include integrated end-to-end Data Path Protection and Dual Power Loss Protection (PLP) hardware to reduce the risks of data corruption and loss in the event of a sudden power outage. Additionally, Exascend also supports the configuration of 8 TB U.2 drives with RAID1 setting enabled to ensure data integrity and full recovery. For additional flexibility, U.2 SSDs are designed to support hot-swap.

For more information, visit https://exascend.com/exascend-unveils-15-36-tb-ultra-high-capacity-high-availability-u-2-ssds.