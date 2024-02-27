Embedded Computing Design

MEMPHIS Electronic Heads to embedded world 2024 with its Lead-Free Memory

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 27, 2024

News

Image Credit: MEMPHIS

Frankfurt / Bad Homburg, Germany. MEMPHIS Electronic revealed a lead-free memory portfolio including the first generation DDR1 to the current DDR5. MEMPHIS will be showcasing the new memory modules at embedded world 2024 in hall 1, booth 340. The DRAM devices are said to be a plus to long-life electronic manufacturers because businesses will not have to rely on the exemption clause (7c-I) to the RoHS directive anymore.

“With over 30 years of memory expertise and competence, we are on the pulse of the memory demands of our customers,” explained Marco Mezger, President of MEMPHIS Electronic. “Our industrial customers require longevity products, but with ever stricter regulations it’s only a matter of time before extensions to existing regulations are running out. With our new lead-free product range, our customers literally can have the cake and eat it.”

For more information, visit memphis.de/en.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

