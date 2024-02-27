MEMPHIS Electronic Heads to embedded world 2024 with its Lead-Free Memory

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MEMPHIS Frankfurt / Bad Homburg, Germany. MEMPHIS Electronic revealed a lead-free memory portfolio including the first generation DDR1 to the current DDR5. MEMPHIS will be showcasing the new memory modules at embedded world 2024 in hall 1, booth 340. The DRAM devices are said to be a plus to long-life electronic manufacturers because businesses will not have to rely on the exemption clause (7c-I) to the RoHS directive anymore.

“With over 30 years of memory expertise and competence, we are on the pulse of the memory demands of our customers,” explained Marco Mezger, President of MEMPHIS Electronic. “Our industrial customers require longevity products, but with ever stricter regulations it’s only a matter of time before extensions to existing regulations are running out. With our new lead-free product range, our customers literally can have the cake and eat it.”

For more information, visit memphis.de/en.