Road to embedded world: Exascend Bringing Mission Critical Rad-Hard Storage Solutions

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Image Credit: Exascend

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Exascend will attend embedded world 2024 (Booth 1-422) and exhibit its innovative flash storage solutions designed for harsh environments. The booth will have experts demonstrating Exascend's radiation-hardened storage offerings for aerospace and its automotive storage solutions.

Booth Highlights:

Radiation-Hardened and Rugged Flash Storage for Aerospace:

Exascend is unveiling its radiation-hardened SSD technology, engineered to withstand extreme environments where ionizing radiation poses a threat. Featuring Neutron Shield, RAID ECC, and Data Path Protection technologies, these solutions are proven effective in space payload processors, low earth orbit, and space camera applications.

The Neutron Shield firmware technology employs advanced techniques, including Marvell NANDEdge™ LDPC data error correction technology, to ensure data integrity in radiation-prone conditions, making it indispensable for critical applications such as space exploration.

Exascend also offers SSDs with conformal coating and underfill technologies to provide unparalleled protection against humidity, shock, vibration, and environmental factors. Conformal coating is a water and particle-resistant coating applied to both the printed circuit board (PCB) and integrated components, significantly reducing the likelihood of contaminants and moisture impacting the SSD's performance. At Exascend's booth, attendees will be able to witness the waterproof effects of their SSD with conformal coating.

Exascend PA4 series NVMe SSD

PCIe 4.0/NVMe 1.4

176-layer 3D TLC NAND flash

High sustained PCIe performance, boasting sequential read/write speeds up to 3500 MB/s and 3000 MB/s

Available in high-capacity configurations up to 15.36TB for U.2, and 7.68TB for E1.S and M.2 2280 form factors

Rugged design featuring conformal coating and underfill technologies, enduring temperatures from -40°C to 85°C

Temperature monitoring and intelligent management powered by proprietary Adaptive Thermal Control™ technology

TCG Opal 2.0 compliant with AES-256 encryption support; hardware secure erase and temper-proof firmware available

Enhanced power efficiency ensuring optimal performance

Storage solutions for Automotive:

Data fuels innovation in the automotive sector, particularly in the development of self-driving vehicles. Exascend leads the charge by providing automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with reliable, high-capacity flash storage solutions. In a recent project, Exascend supplied 3.84TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs for an autonomous driving data logger tasked with collecting vast amounts of data for AI training simulations. With demands for high capacity, sustained read/write performance, self-encryption security, and shock/vibration resistance, Exascend's SSDs delivered unparalleled automotive storage capabilities.

Exascend will also introduce eMMC and BGA SSD solutions designed for automotive and industrial applications requiring compact, vibration-resistant storage. Engineered with advanced wear-leveling algorithms, error correction mechanisms, power loss protection, and thermal management techniques, these solutions ensure data integrity and consistent performance in challenging operating conditions.

Exascend EM500 series eMMC

Compliant with JEDEC eMMC 5.1, backward compatible with v4.41/v4.5/v5.0

High Speed 400 (HS400) DDR mode for fast transfer speeds

Operating temperature range of -40°C to 105°C

Sequential read/write up to 295 MB/s and 210 MB/s

Wide range of densities from 4 GB to 256 GB (4/8/16 GB in pSLC mode)

Advanced technologies: LDPC-based ECC, power loss protection, wear levelling, IOPS optimization, read disturb prevention, secure erase, write protection, and Field Firmware Update (FFU)

Storage Innovation

Exascend's commitment to pushing storage technology boundaries is evident in its diverse offerings, from radiation-hardened SSDs to ruggedized storage with conformal coating technology, and managed NAND solutions for demanding applications. Attendees at Embedded World 2024 will witness firsthand the advancements meticulously engineered by Exascend, setting the stage for future technological breakthroughs in extreme environments.

Beyond mission-critical and automotive solutions, attendees will also be able to see Exascend's wide range of products tailored for diverse industries, including:

Wide-temperature DDR4 DRAM modules for embedded systems

Industrial and enterprise-grade NVMe and SATA SSDs

Industrial removable storage solutions like CFexpress, CFast, SD, and microSD cards

Automotive and industrial managed NAND solutions, including eMMC and BGA SSDs

Exascend's comprehensive portfolio opens up boundless possibilities across various industries, ensuring reliability, performance, and data integrity in every application. Don't miss the opportunity to speak with the Exascend team and witness Exascend's cutting-edge storage solutions and advancements at Booth 1-422 during Embedded World 2024, where the company continues to push boundaries for future technological breakthroughs in extreme environments.

For more inforamtion, visit exascend.com.