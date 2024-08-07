Silicon Motion Exhibits its PCIe Gen5 NVMe 2.0 Client SSD Controller During the Future of Memory and Storage

Image Credit: Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion announced the SM2508, a PCIe Gen5 NVMe 2.0 client SSD controller for AI PCs and gaming consoles. According to the company, it is the first PCIe Gen5 client SSD controller using TSMC’s 6nm EUV process, offering a 50% reduction in power consumption compared to competitive offerings in the 12nm process. It consumes less than 7W of power while providing 1.7 times the power efficiency of PCIe Gen4 SSDs and up to 70% better efficiency than other PCIe Gen5 SSDs on the market.

It features eight NAND channels each supporting up to 3,600 MT/s providing sequential read speeds up to 14.5 GB/s, write speeds up to 13.6 GB/s, and random speeds up to 2.5M IOPS, delivering up to twice the performance of PCIe Gen4 products

Support for Silicon Motion’s 8th-generation NANDXtend technology, with an on-disk training algorithm to lower ECC timing, boosts both performance and power efficiency while ensuring compatibility with the latest 3D TLC/QLC NAND technologies, ideal for next-generation AI PCs.

“SSD storage solutions are continuously evolving to meet the new challenges posed by future AI applications, which demand data efficiency and high-performance models,” said Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion’s Senior VP of Client & Automotive Storage Business. “Our PCIe Gen5 SSD controller, with its best-in-class power efficiency, is designed to satisfy the unique demands of today’s AI-capable PCs, delivering high performance and power efficiency to meet the evolving AI PC standards of tomorrow.”

Highlights:

PCIe Gen5 x4, NVMe2.0

8 NAND flash channels, up to 3600MT/s

TSMC’s 6nm process

Quad-core Arm Cortex-R8 CPU supporting four PCIe lanes of 32Gb/s data transfer speed

Up to 14.5GB/s and 13.6GB/s sequential performance and up to 2.5M IOPS random performance

Supports the latest 3D TLC/QLC NAND

During Aug. 6 to 8, visit booth 315 at the Future of Memory and Storage event to talk to representatives from Silicon Motion.

For more information, visit siliconmotion.com/events/2024FMS/.