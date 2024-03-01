Embedded Computing Design

Swissbit Will Help Your Storage Needs During embedded world 2024

By Chad Cox

March 01, 2024

Image Credit: Swissbit

Nuremberg, Germany.  Swissbit will be exhibiting its PCIe family with focus on the N5200 SSD and its leading IOPS per watt ratio at embedded world 2024 in booth 1-543. Swissbit will also reveal the new iShield Key Pro featuring USB-C compatibility, alongside CmReady-certified memory cards aimed at optimizing license protection efficiency.

PCIe SSDs

The N5200 lineup consumes up to 30 percent less power than other PCIe Gen4 SSDs while establishing benchmarks in performance per watt.

Embedded Storage 

The N2000 series will be presented showcasing a DRAM-less PCIe SSD featuring host memory buffer support, offering an efficient solution for embedded applications for reduced power and small form factors.

USB-C FIDO2 

iShield Key Pro with a USB-C interface supports the FIDO2 standard, as well as PIV (Personal Identity Verification), HOTP (Hash-Based-One-Time-Password), and TOTP (Time-Based One-Time Password) functionalities. The iShield Key Pro is versatile enough for physical access control, featuring both USB-C and NFC interfaces.

Memory Cards with CmReady Label

The latest PS-66(u) DP SD and microSD cards feature CmReady certification from WIBU, thereby expanding the CodeMeter technology to encompass software protection and licensing. Swissbit and WIBU will demonstrate the CmReady functionality at the Swissbit booth (1-543 ) .

For a FREE ticket to embedded world 2024, vist embeddedcomputing.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

