Embedded Computing Design

The Road to Automate 2026: Taiwan Excellence Showcases TEAMGROUP Industrial's P250Q PCIe Gen4 SSD with One-Click Data Destruction

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 12, 2026

Blog

The Road to Automate 2026: Taiwan Excellence Showcases TEAMGROUP Industrial's P250Q PCIe Gen4 SSD with One-Click Data Destruction
Image Credit: TEAMGROUP Industrial

During Automate 2026, Booth 441 will be home to the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion where 23 exhibitors will showcase 41 products. The 23 Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies are shaping the future of intelligent automation via advanced motion control, robotics, industrial computing, edge AI, AIoT, and connected manufacturing technologies.

TEAMGROUP Industrial will be one of these companies. It will be highlighting its TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q M.2 PCie Quick Erase SSD that features patented one-click data destruction with dual software and hardware mechanisms to ensure sensitive data is permanently unrecoverable.

The software erase function resumes automatically after power restoration, guaranteeing complete data removal even if an interference occurs. Its hardware destruction mechanism irreversibly damages storage ICs through controlled voltage and current, delivering ultimate data security.

It supports PCIe Gen4 x4 with speeds up to 4,900/4,390 MB/s, AES 256 encryption, and end-to-end data protection. The solution is ideal for defense, industrial automation, critical infrastructure, and high-security enterprise environments that require military-grade data protection.

Highlights:

  • One-Click Data Destruction
  • Intelligent Dual-Mode Data Destruction
  • Intelligent Continuous Execution Mechanism
  • Secure Independent Destruction Circuit
  • High Performance and Capacity
  • US Invention Patent No. US 12,619,792 B2
  • Taiwan Invention Patent No. I921829

For more information, visit industrial.teamgroupinc.com/.

For more information on Taiwan Excellence, visit taiwanexcellence.org/en.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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