The Road to embedded world '23: Chandler, Arizona, Everspin

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Everspin Technologies

I have mentioned it before on our Road to embedded world, I love staying close to home. On a short trip, we visit Everspin Technologies where we are treated to view its EM064LX, a high performing persistent memory capable of reading 400 Megabytes per second connected to eXpanded SPI interface, and byte level addressability The EM064LX has over 4X the capacity of earlier serial non-volatile memories, and is a long-term solution with the user not having to worry about wear. It will retain its data for >100 years at 70 degrees Celsius. Everspin will be presenting the future of unified memory at embedded world 2023.

While visiting embedded world make a stop by booth 3A-201 where Everspin will demonstrate how its platforms are replacing technologies such as SRAM, nvSRAM, and NOR memories in application areas such as Industrial IoT, Process Automation and Control, FPGA Configuration, Aero/Avionics, Medical, and Gaming.

The highlights tthat you will see demonstrated at embedded world include:

Expanded SPI bus interface supporting Octal, Quad, Dual and Single SPI protocol

Up to 200MHz single and double transfer rate (STR/DTR) for Octal SPI

Up to 133MHz, SPI, DSPI, QSPI

Data endurance: Unlimited read, write and erase operations for supported life of product

Data retention 10 Years minimum across temperature

JEDEC compliant: JESD251, JESD251-1

Byte level writes and reads with no erase required as persistent memory

Data integrity: No external ECC required.

Low Power Modes: Standby < 350μA (64Mb) Deep power down 50μA

SPI compatibility: NVSRAM, FRAM, NOR, Toggle MRAM

SPI, xSPI Commands for Program/Erase emulated NOR compatible Execute-in-place (XIP)

Volatile and nonvolatile configuration settings Nonvolatile settings are not reflow protected

Dedicated 256-byte OTP area outside main memory Readable and user-lockable Permanent lock with WRITE OTP command Not reflow protected

Erase capability Chip / bulk erase and sector erase Subsector erase 4KB, 32KB granularity

Voltage 1.65–2.0V (1.8V)

Density: EM008LX 8Mb, EM016LX 16Mb EM032LX 32Mb, EM064LX 64Mb

400MBps sustained throughput with OSPI at 200MHz , DTR, for reads and writes

Boot mode configurations Boot in x1, x2, x4, x8

Software reset and hardware reset pin available

3-byte and 4-byte address modes

Sequential (burst) read and writes

Electronic signature JEDEC-standard 3-byte signature

JEDEC standard, RoHS compliant packages: 24-ball BGA, 6mm x 8mm (5 x 5 array) 8-pin DFN, 6mm x 8mm

Operating temperature range Commercial: From 0°C to +70°C Industrial: From -40°C to +85°C

Security and write protection 16 configurable hardware write protected regions plus top/bottom select Program/erase protection during power-up CRC command to detect accidental changes to user data



For more information, download the datasheet, and visit everspin.com.