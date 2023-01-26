The Road to embedded world ’23: Chandler, Arizona, Avnet Technology Campus

Adapt, isn’t that what our industry does every moment of everyday? In technology, there is no sleeping, there are only more innovations to be created to solve life's problems. Well, today on the Road to embedded world ’23, we are stopping by the Chandler, Arizona (very close to home) Technology Campus of Avnet to learn how it is adapting its technology to better all aspects of our lives. Avent will be located at Booth-1-510 with demonstrations on intelligent tech ranging from high-speed machine vision to smart coffee machines. The booth will include hands on action from Avnet’s innovations in industrial use cases and how the solutions will benefit you.

Avnet is not finished there, let us take a deep breath, ok, it will also be highlighting its complete lineup of compute modules built on Intel, NXP, Arm, and Renesas processors in SMARC, COM Express, COM HPC and the new OSM form factor.

And then…make sure you stay and check out the live demo of Avnet’s Windows 10 IoT running natively on an Arm NXP processor-based embedded compute module.

Speaking of compute modules, Avnet’s family of compute modules consists of, but not limited to the:

MSC C6B-RLP

13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

Scalable CPU performance

Up to fourteen cores, twenty threads

Industrial grading options (Intel® TCC, TSN, IBECC, ext T, 24/7)

Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM, dual channel

Intel® Iris® Xe architecture Graphics, up to 96 EUs

Three DisplayPort/HDMI interfaces

LVDS and Embedded DisplayPort interface

Up to four independent displays

Optional VGA

PCI Express® 4×1 lanes, configurable up to x4, Gen 3, PCI Express® 1×4, Gen 4

PEG 1×8, PCIe Gen 4 (optional)

Four USB 3.2 Gen1/2 and eight USB 2.0 ports

Two UARTs

Optional on-board NVMe SSD, up to 1TB

Two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces

1 / 2.5 Gb Ethernet port (Intel® i226)

Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0

Long-term product availability

MSC HSD-ILDL

COM-HPC Server module

Ideal for IoT, AI/deep learning, edge computing, HPC, workload consolidation

Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor

Server class multi-core system on chip (SoC)

Up to 10 cores

Up to 256GB DDR4 memory, RDIMM/UDIMM

Optional ECC memory protection

Extensive I/O including PCI Express® and multiple Ethernet connections

Sixteen PCIe Gen 4 and sixteen PCIe Gen 3 lanes

Up to eight integrated Ethernet ports, max. 25G

Maximum 100G aggregated Ethernet throughput

Dedicated 1G / 2.5G Gb Ethernet port with TSN capability (Intel® i225)

Two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4x USB 2.0

12x GPIO, 2x serial UART ports

Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0

On-board mass storage (optional eMMC)

Industrial temperature range and 24/7 operation

Long-term product availability

MSC HCA-ALP

COM-HPC Client module, Size A

12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

Scalable CPU performance

Up to fourteen cores, twenty threads

Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM, dual channel

Intel® Iris® Xe architecture Graphics, up to 96 EUs

Three DisplayPort/HDMI interfaces

Embedded DisplayPort interface

Up to four independent displays

PCI Express® Gen 3, up to 8×1 lanes, PCI Express® Gen 4, up to 2×4

PEG 1×8, PCIe Gen 4 (optional)

Two USB4, two USB 3.2 Gen2, eight USB 2.0 ports

Two UARTs

Optional on-board NVMe SSD, up to 1TB

Optional two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces

Two 1 / 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports (Intel® i225/226)

Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0

Long-term product availability

Avnet adds to its portfolio with its own embedded computing design and manufacturing services that include:

Product compute requirement consultancy

Off-the-shelf-module and carrier board selection

Basic carrier board modification

Module and carrier board combination

Full custom chip-down compute design

x86 architecture design

ARM architecture design

FPGA / FPGA SOC Design

High speed design (DRAM, 10GbE, PCIe, USB3.x, frontside bus, graphics etc.)

Realtime, low latency, mission critical functionality design

OSADL testing

Thermal simulation and cooling design

Signal integrity simulation and testing

Functional simulation

Rapid prototyping

Electro-mechanical interference testing and hardening

Ruggedization

Extreme environment testing

Security hardening design

Product R&D collaboration

Operating system support (Windows, Linux etc.)

BIOS, firmware and software development

