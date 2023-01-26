The Road to embedded world ’23: Chandler, Arizona, Avnet Technology Campus
January 26, 2023
"Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change." — Stephen Hawking
“The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” ― Albert Einstein
Adapt, isn’t that what our industry does every moment of everyday? In technology, there is no sleeping, there are only more innovations to be created to solve life's problems. Well, today on the Road to embedded world ’23, we are stopping by the Chandler, Arizona (very close to home) Technology Campus of Avnet to learn how it is adapting its technology to better all aspects of our lives. Avent will be located at Booth-1-510 with demonstrations on intelligent tech ranging from high-speed machine vision to smart coffee machines. The booth will include hands on action from Avnet’s innovations in industrial use cases and how the solutions will benefit you.
Avnet is not finished there, let us take a deep breath, ok, it will also be highlighting its complete lineup of compute modules built on Intel, NXP, Arm, and Renesas processors in SMARC, COM Express, COM HPC and the new OSM form factor.
And then…make sure you stay and check out the live demo of Avnet’s Windows 10 IoT running natively on an Arm NXP processor-based embedded compute module.
Speaking of compute modules, Avnet’s family of compute modules consists of, but not limited to the:
MSC C6B-RLP
- 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors
- Scalable CPU performance
- Up to fourteen cores, twenty threads
- Industrial grading options (Intel® TCC, TSN, IBECC, ext T, 24/7)
- Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM, dual channel
- Intel® Iris® Xe architecture Graphics, up to 96 EUs
- Three DisplayPort/HDMI interfaces
- LVDS and Embedded DisplayPort interface
- Up to four independent displays
- Optional VGA
- PCI Express® 4×1 lanes, configurable up to x4, Gen 3, PCI Express® 1×4, Gen 4
- PEG 1×8, PCIe Gen 4 (optional)
- Four USB 3.2 Gen1/2 and eight USB 2.0 ports
- Two UARTs
- Optional on-board NVMe SSD, up to 1TB
- Two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces
- 1 / 2.5 Gb Ethernet port (Intel® i226)
- Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0
- Long-term product availability
MSC HSD-ILDL
- COM-HPC Server module
- Ideal for IoT, AI/deep learning, edge computing, HPC, workload consolidation
- Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor
- Server class multi-core system on chip (SoC)
- Up to 10 cores
- Up to 256GB DDR4 memory, RDIMM/UDIMM
- Optional ECC memory protection
- Extensive I/O including PCI Express® and multiple Ethernet connections
- Sixteen PCIe Gen 4 and sixteen PCIe Gen 3 lanes
- Up to eight integrated Ethernet ports, max. 25G
- Maximum 100G aggregated Ethernet throughput
- Dedicated 1G / 2.5G Gb Ethernet port with TSN capability (Intel® i225)
- Two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4x USB 2.0
- 12x GPIO, 2x serial UART ports
- Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0
- On-board mass storage (optional eMMC)
- Industrial temperature range and 24/7 operation
- Long-term product availability
MSC HCA-ALP
- COM-HPC Client module, Size A
- 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors
- Scalable CPU performance
- Up to fourteen cores, twenty threads
- Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM, dual channel
- Intel® Iris® Xe architecture Graphics, up to 96 EUs
- Three DisplayPort/HDMI interfaces
- Embedded DisplayPort interface
- Up to four independent displays
- PCI Express® Gen 3, up to 8×1 lanes, PCI Express® Gen 4, up to 2×4
- PEG 1×8, PCIe Gen 4 (optional)
- Two USB4, two USB 3.2 Gen2, eight USB 2.0 ports
- Two UARTs
- Optional on-board NVMe SSD, up to 1TB
- Optional two SATA 6Gb/s mass storage interfaces
- Two 1 / 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports (Intel® i225/226)
- Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0
- Long-term product availability
Avnet adds to its portfolio with its own embedded computing design and manufacturing services that include:
- Product compute requirement consultancy
- Off-the-shelf-module and carrier board selection
- Basic carrier board modification
- Module and carrier board combination
- Full custom chip-down compute design
- x86 architecture design
- ARM architecture design
- FPGA / FPGA SOC Design
- High speed design (DRAM, 10GbE, PCIe, USB3.x, frontside bus, graphics etc.)
- Realtime, low latency, mission critical functionality design
- OSADL testing
- Thermal simulation and cooling design
- Signal integrity simulation and testing
- Functional simulation
- Rapid prototyping
- Electro-mechanical interference testing and hardening
- Ruggedization
- Extreme environment testing
- Security hardening design
- Product R&D collaboration
- Operating system support (Windows, Linux etc.)
- BIOS, firmware and software development
And, I heard from our visit here at Avnet, there will be free coffee. If that is not worth a look, come on.
For more information, visit embedded.avnet.com/.