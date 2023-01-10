The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei, Taiwan, Cervoz

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Provided by Cervoz So many vendors to see, so little time. We are ramping up our Road to embedded world 2023 and getting back On the Road earlier than expected with a great philosophical thought from Jack Kerouac on how we leave our visits. Kerouac notes, “What is that feeling when you’re driving away from people and they recede on the plain till you see their specks dispersing? – it’s the too-huge world vaulting us, and it’s good-bye. But we lean forward to the next crazy venture beneath the skies.”

We make our next stop in Taipei, not too far down the road from our last. Here, we are visiting Cervoz’s headquarters to see the advanced storage solutions it is bringing to embedded world 2023.

Cervoz will have three areas at its booth including, new products, industrial M.2 solutions, and an application area displaying how its innovations are empowering the next generation of industrial storage requirements. Cervoz will have available demonstrations within its Industrial SSD, Industrial DRAM Module, and its Modular Expansion Card families.

Industrial SSDs

Cervoz’s Industrial SSD family of SATA interfaces are compliant with SATA III standards and includes the Supreme (SLC) Series, Reliance (RO-MLC) Series, Momentum (MLC) Series, and Titan (TLC) Series.

The 2.5" SSDs are suitable for system integrations needing reliable and high data retention storage with included support for DIPM, NCQ, TRIM, advanced wear-leveling, bad block management, and security erase.

The following will be on display from Cervoz’s Industrial SSD Solutions:

176- layer flash: Capacity ranging from 128GB~1TB with end-to-end data protection and SLC write cache technology

PCIe Gen4x4 SSD: · High 4K random speed (Sequential Read: 7200 MB/s, Write: 6300 MB/s) with high capacity (max 3840GB) and low power consumption. Also feature dynamic thermal throttling and end-to-end data protection

PCIe Gen3x4 SSDs with Powerguard (Power Loss Protection)

Industrial DRAM Modules

Cervoz produces Industrial DRAM Modules with JEDEC standards utilizing original major brand DRAM chips. The DRAM modules are designed implementing DIMM, SO-DIMM, VLP-DIMM, and VLP SO-DIMM form factors.

The Industrial DRAM Module designs include Standard (unbuffered) Series, Wide Temperature Series, and Server (Registered or Registered with ECC) Series. During embedded world, Cervoz will make available its DDR5 4800MHz and 5600MHz 32GB in DIMM and SO-DIMM form factor, with On-Die ECC.

Modular Expansion Card

The Expansion Card family from Cervoz, designed specifically for expanding embedded environments, includes Ethernet, WiFi, Serial, USB, Display, and SATA functionalities. Versions of the series have optional number of ports (1 or 2) based on the needs of the customer’s application. The solutions are ideal for compact PC systems that have size constraints and require mini PCIe or M.2 2242/2260/2280.

Visit Cervos at embedded world ’23 to view its modular expansion card demonstrations involving:

M.2 Expansion Solutions for Ethernet, Serial, USB, and Wi-Fi. Our special 3-in-1 design allows each product to come as an M.2 2280 and can further transform into M.2 2260 and 2242. The flexibility enables easy integration and quick expansion of I/O port solutions for space-constrained applications.

New Wi-Fi 6 Expansion Cards in M.2 2230 provide fast transfer speed and stable connectivity for your edge devices.

PoE Ethernet PCIe expansion cards feature PoE+ capability with RJ45 and M12 x-coded connectors that fit for vision relative tasks.

Meet Cervoz’s experts at Embedded World 2023 in Hall 1, Booth1-401 to see its latest offerings in areas of IoT, edge computing, factory automation, 5G networking, and next-gen transportation system.

For more information, cervoz.com, or contact [email protected].