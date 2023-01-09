The Road to embedded world ’23: Nankang Software Park, Taiwan, IBASE

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image From IBASE

After being reminded of this quote from Mark Twain, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime,” and noticing our partners are getting as excited as we are, The Road to embedded world 2023 is going to enhance our travels to go to as many different corners as Twain suggested.

Now that we are switching gears, we are off to zig and zag around the globe to meet the many hospitable market leaders that have invited us to visit. However, in order to accomplish this goal of ours, we need to first travel to Taiwan to meet IBASE and get our car retrofitted with an intelligent transportation solution that can continuously observe traffic environments, traffic flow, and update precise road data for drivers and commuters.

We are looking at IBASE's platforms that have the ability to self-debug and self-protect its operating environments. Included with the consumer in mind are optional high-definition infotainment systems from 4” to 21.5” for advanced edge deployments such as real-time parking management, and automatic fare collection.

(Courtesy of IBASE)

IBASE offers a comprehensive range of intelligent transportation PC solutions including EN50155/EN45545 and E-mark certified computers and panel PCs designed for railway and in-vehicle applications.

MPT Series Railway/In-Vehicle Computer Systems are EN50155/E-mark certified and feature:

Dual SIM sockets

Dual WWAN communication modules

WWAN redundancy support

Operating temperature range from -40°C to 70°C

Wide-range voltage GPIO interfaces

Intelligent transportation systems developed by IBASE integrate data and networking technologies to address traffic congestion while enhancing safety and security. The solutions are ideal for message display controllers, communication relay stations, traffic or fleet management systems, and in-compartment data processors.

(Courtesy of IBASE)

IBASE Delivers AIoT

The above technologies would not be functional without the use of AI. With the growth of automated travel, IBASE combined its progress on AI and IoT (AIoT) to create environments in intelligent transportation to improve early-stage automatic detection systems.

To leverage the multitude of sensors and components it takes to automate transportation, IBASE uses the standard AI protocols and integrates them with specialized AI algorithms enabling environments to efficiently analyze data in real-time.

During embedded world 2023, visit Booth Number: 3-351 to learn more about IBASE’s edge-ready AI solutions based on the13th Gen Intel Core-based motherboards, AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000, RISC-based platforms, and various IoT gateway and embedded systems.

(Courtesy of IBASE)

For more information on IBASE, visit ibase.com.