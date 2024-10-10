Embedded Computing Design

Why Memory Matters: Rambus' HBM4 Memory Controller IP

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 10, 2024

Why Memory Matters: Rambus' HBM4 Memory Controller IP

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we take a deep dive into the newly announced HBM4 Memory Controller IP from Rambus, with insights from Fellow and Distinguished Inventor Steven Woo. Rambus is leading the way with its silicon IP portfolio, and Steven shares his perspective on the latest memory industry trends, the challenges it faces, and the impact of AI on memory technologies.

Later, Rich sits down with Rob Oshana, the Senior Vice President of the Software and Security Group at Analog Devices to discuss how the company has transformed from being a traditional analog supplier into a vendor who delivers a mix of software with development kits and IDEs that bring all the technologies together.

But first, Rich and Ken discuss the resurgence of reference designs and white-labeling, driven by increasing demands for flexibility, ease of use, and faster time to market.

 

 
Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Storage
Analog & Power
Exploring an Active Clamp Forward Converter’s Secondary Rectified Circuit Design and Duty Cycle Role

October 4, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: MosChip
MosChip Technologies Showcases its MosChip DigitalSky Suite at ew North America

October 9, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Neousys
Neousys Produces Video Analytics and Object Detection in the Harshest Environments

October 9, 2024

MORE
Processing
Product of the Week: Extreme Engineering Solutions’ XPedite2770 3U VPX FPGA Module

October 7, 2024

MORE