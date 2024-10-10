Why Memory Matters: Rambus' HBM4 Memory Controller IP

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we take a deep dive into the newly announced HBM4 Memory Controller IP from Rambus, with insights from Fellow and Distinguished Inventor Steven Woo. Rambus is leading the way with its silicon IP portfolio, and Steven shares his perspective on the latest memory industry trends, the challenges it faces, and the impact of AI on memory technologies.

Later, Rich sits down with Rob Oshana, the Senior Vice President of the Software and Security Group at Analog Devices to discuss how the company has transformed from being a traditional analog supplier into a vendor who delivers a mix of software with development kits and IDEs that bring all the technologies together.

But first, Rich and Ken discuss the resurgence of reference designs and white-labeling, driven by increasing demands for flexibility, ease of use, and faster time to market.