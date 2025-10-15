Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Tune Your Compiler for ADAS | Solid Sands

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 15, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Tune Your Compiler for ADAS | Solid Sands

Compilers and ADAS aren’t often used in the same sentence. For developers, that anomaly can represent a design challenge, as compilers in general are not designed for this particular application, which also happens to be at the top of the safety and security checklist. 

To understand how these compilers should be tested and implemented, I spoke to Sjoerd van der Zwaan, the Chief Product Officer at Solid Sands, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast

Sjoerd explains how and why compilers for ADAS are different from general compilers, and why you need to run your compiler through an appropriate series of tests to ensure compatibility.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS
PLS to Unveil UDE 2026 Universal Debug Engine at embedded world Germany 2026

January 21, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Building Trust in Embedded Systems & Smarter HMI Design

January 15, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE