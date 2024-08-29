Driving the Future with AMD, and an Embedded World NA Preview

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Wayne Lyons, AMD’s Automotive Senior Director, provides an update on AMD’s automotive business, trends, and vision for the future. Wayne also dives into the company’s recent advancements in automotive processors like the Versal AI Edge Series, and their success with companies deploying their solution, like Subaru.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk discussing the importance of requirements-management tools, and why they are a “must-have,” with Neil Stroud, General Manager for Automotive and Semiconductor at Jama Software.

But first, Rich and Ken discuss the upcoming embedded world North America conference and exhibition set for October 8-10 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Now, the call for papers has closed, but keep listening to hear how to prepare for the event, what to expect, and how to get the most out of your attendance.

For more information about AMD's offerings, check out the links below: