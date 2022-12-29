CES 2023: Learn Stellantis' Vision on Efficient EVs from CEO, Carlos Tavares

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Join CEO Carlos Tavares from Stellantis as he delivers a keynote address at CES 2023, introducing the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept and the Peugeot Inception Concept. Highlights will include the progress of Stellantis’ work, and future work, delivery solutions for efficient vehicles that are reliable, and reasonable for consumers.

“We’re spotlighting our most advanced technologies that serve as a force for good as we work to achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2038,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “At CES, you’ll see how our startup soul and global scale guide us as we reimagine mobility, shift all paradigms and lead the way the world moves.”

To attend the speech, head to the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom on Jan. 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. PST.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos and the Stellantis team to the keynote stage to hear their vision for the future of sustainable mobility,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “CES 2023 is the place to be for the newest and most exciting innovations in the automotive industry.”

According to CTA, CES 2023 conference program includes 200 sessions, including the “Electrifying Future of Autonomous Mobility” track that defines the future of mobility, connectivity, and autonomy.

The Notable sessions include:

Digital Transformation of Mobility

Connected Mobility and the New Automotive Customer Experience

New Era of Home Energy: EVs, Solar, Storage

Advanced Air Mobility: Perceptions and Reality

CES 2023 Trends to Watch

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.